Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) shares are trading higher by $2.90 at $158.17 in Wednesday's session.

The stock is trading higher for the fourth session in a row, which has taken it from its July 6 close ($148.82) to north of $158.00.

After a higher open, above its all-time high made in Tuesday's session at $155.42, it retreated only 29 cents to $156.20 before continuing its move higher. It has continued to make new highs for the session, with the current one standing at $158.26 as of 11:55 a.m. EST.

Facebook's stock will post a new all-time closing high by $3.00 if it can end the session at $158.27.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.