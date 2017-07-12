Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) shares are trading higher by 42 cents (1.5 percent) at $25.86 in Wednesday's session.

The only news out on the stock was an announcement that the company will report Q2 results after the market close on August 2.

Square's stock is now trading higher for the fourth day in a row, taking it from its July 6 close ($23.22) to $26.00 earlier in today's session. It has made a new all-time high in its last two sessions and is poised to post its third all-time closing high in a row, if it can end the session above Tuesday's close of $25.44.

