Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN) shares are trading higher by $16.00 (0.8 percent) at $1,945.15 in Wednesday's session.

The is no specific news on the stock to account for the rally. Most likely, it's moving in sympathy with the rally in the broad market.

After an open above its former all-time high that was made Monday at $1,936.22, it drifted back towards that area but found support ahead of it at $1,937. The ensuing rally took the stock all the way to $1,947.16, but has pared some of those gains.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.