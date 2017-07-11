Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) shares are trading higher by $2.61 (25.5 percent) at $12.87 in Tuesday's session.

Before the open, the FDA confirmed that the company may submit a New Drug Application for Migalastat for Fabry Disease.

After a much higher open, Amicus had a brief decline to $12.30 before roaring back to make a new high for the day at $13.28. That marks the highest level for the stock since October 2015, when it peaked at $13.78.

Since making that intraday high, it has been struggling to remain in the $13.00 handle.

