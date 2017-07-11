Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amicus Therapeutics Up 25% Following FDA Decision To Allow New Application For Migalastat
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 11, 2017 12:26pm   Comments
Share:
Related FOLD
Watch These 7 Huge Call Purchases In Wednesday Trade
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 11
These 2 Tech Sectors Resist Market's Late-Morning Weakness; Gold Perks Up (Investor's Business Daily)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) shares are trading higher by $2.61 (25.5 percent) at $12.87 in Tuesday's session.

Before the open, the FDA confirmed that the company may submit a New Drug Application for Migalastat for Fabry Disease.

After a much higher open, Amicus had a brief decline to $12.30 before roaring back to make a new high for the day at $13.28. That marks the highest level for the stock since October 2015, when it peaked at $13.78.

Since making that intraday high, it has been struggling to remain in the $13.00 handle.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FOLD)

Watch These 7 Huge Call Purchases In Wednesday Trade
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 11
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up 1.5%; VOXX International Shares Plummet
Cowen Analyst Responds Following Amicus' Positive Migalastat News
12 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Tuesday
Mid-Day Market Update: Halcon Resources Jumps After Announcing Sale of Williston Basin Assets; Shiloh Industries Shares Slide
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on FOLD
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.