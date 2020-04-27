Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analysts Weigh In On Small Caps

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2020 6:31pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Ari Wald of Oppenheimer said that Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ: DWAS) should continue to outperform within the small-cap universe. He is recommending this ETF to his customers that are small cap money managers.

See Also: Here's Where Gundlach Has A Short Position In The S&P 500

John Petrides of Tocqueville Asset Management also likes small cap stocks, but he sees pockets that are going to have hard time. The small cap energy stocks and the small cap banks are going to underperform. If the economic data deteriorates and the Fed doesn't increase its assets purchase program, small caps are going to struggle, said Petrides.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IWM + DWAS)

The Most Shorted ETFs Amid The Coronavirus Market Crash
The Coronavirus Outbreak's Impact On Global Stocks, Commodities, ETFs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Ari Wald CNBC John Petrides Oppenheimer Trading NationSmall Cap Analysis Media Trading Ideas

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.