Analysts Weigh In On Small Caps

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Ari Wald of Oppenheimer said that Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ: DWAS) should continue to outperform within the small-cap universe. He is recommending this ETF to his customers that are small cap money managers.

See Also: Here's Where Gundlach Has A Short Position In The S&P 500

John Petrides of Tocqueville Asset Management also likes small cap stocks, but he sees pockets that are going to have hard time. The small cap energy stocks and the small cap banks are going to underperform. If the economic data deteriorates and the Fed doesn't increase its assets purchase program, small caps are going to struggle, said Petrides.