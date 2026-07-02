Top 3 Tech Stocks That Could Sink Your Portfolio This Month

As of July 2, 2026, three stocks in the information technology sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here’s the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN)

On June 22, BTIG analyst Gray Powell maintained A10 Networks with a Buy and raised the price target from $30 to $37. The company’s stock gained around 16% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $38.39.

RSI Value: 83.6

83.6 ATEN Price Action: Shares of A10 Networks gained 1.7% to close at $38.00 on Wednesday.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW)

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

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