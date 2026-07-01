Top 3 Industrials Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff This Quarter

As of July 1, 2026, three stocks in the industrials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

Here’s the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (NYSE:FBIN)

Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE:CRS)

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

On June 26, Benchmark analyst Bill Sutherland maintained CoreCivic with a Buy and raised the price target from $28 to $36. The company’s stock gained around 43% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $31.04

RSI Value: 80.2

80.2 CXW Price Action: Shares of Corecivic rose 0.3% to close at $30.38 on Tuesday.

Curious about other BZ Edge Rankings? Click here to discover how similar stocks measure up.

Photo via Shutterstock