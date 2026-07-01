Top 3 Industrials Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff This Quarter

As of July 1, 2026, three stocks in the industrials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.
Here’s the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.
Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (NYSE:FBIN)
Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE:CRS)
Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)
- On June 26, Benchmark analyst Bill Sutherland maintained CoreCivic with a Buy and raised the price target from $28 to $36. The company’s stock gained around 43% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $31.04
- RSI Value: 80.2
- CXW Price Action: Shares of Corecivic rose 0.3% to close at $30.38 on Tuesday.
Curious about other BZ Edge Rankings? Click here to discover how similar stocks measure up.
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