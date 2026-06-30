Top 3 Health Care Stocks That May Keep You Up At Night In June

As of June 30, 2026, three stocks in the health care sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

Here’s the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Definium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DFTX)

On June 23, the company announced the pricing of a $700 million public offering of 20,588,236 shares at $34.00 per share. The company’s stock gained around 92% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $47.20.

RSI Value: 89.2

89.2 DFTX Price Action: Shares of Definium Therapeutics gained 3.6% to close at $46.55 on Monday.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NRIX)

On June 18, Baird analyst Joel Beatty maintained Nurix Therapeutics with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $26 to $33. The company’s stock gained around 30% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $24.03.

RSI Value: 84

84 NRIX Price Action: Shares of Nurix Therapeutics gained 4.2% to close at $23.85 on Monday.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics gained 4.2% to close at $23.85 on Monday. Edge Stock Ratings: 91.54 Momentum score.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

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