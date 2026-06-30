Top 3 Health Care Stocks That May Keep You Up At Night In June

As of June 30, 2026, three stocks in the health care sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.
Here’s the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.
Definium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DFTX)
- On June 23, the company announced the pricing of a $700 million public offering of 20,588,236 shares at $34.00 per share. The company’s stock gained around 92% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $47.20.
- RSI Value: 89.2
- DFTX Price Action: Shares of Definium Therapeutics gained 3.6% to close at $46.55 on Monday.
Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NRIX)
- On June 18, Baird analyst Joel Beatty maintained Nurix Therapeutics with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $26 to $33. The company’s stock gained around 30% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $24.03.
- RSI Value: 84
- NRIX Price Action: Shares of Nurix Therapeutics gained 4.2% to close at $23.85 on Monday.
- Edge Stock Ratings: 91.54 Momentum score.
Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)
Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.
Photo via Shutterstock
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.