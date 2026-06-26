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June 26, 2026 8:41 AM 2 min read

Top 3 Energy Stocks That May Implode In June

As of June 26, 2026, three stocks in the energy sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

Here’s the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Excelerate Energy Inc (NYSE:EE)

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)

World Kinect Corp (NYSE:WKC)

  • On June 18, World Kinect increased its quarterly cash dividend from 20 cents to 23 cents per share. The company’s stock gained around 10% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $32.42
  • RSI Value: 74.7
  • WKC Price Action: Shares of World Kinect rose 1.9% to close at $32.19 on Thursday.

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

Photo via Shutterstock

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