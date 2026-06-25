Top 3 Defensive Stocks That May Keep You Up At Night In Q2

As of June 25, 2026, three stocks in the consumer staples sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

Here’s the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (NASDAQ:REYN)

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT)

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