Top 3 Consumer Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff In June

As of June 24, 2026, three stocks in the consumer discretionary sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

Here’s the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:NWL)

On June 2, Newell Brands announced a €40 million investment in its French manufacturing and operations network over the next three years. The company’s stock gained around 42% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $6.64.

RSI Value: 72.2

72.2 NWL Price Action: Shares of Newell Brands gained 1.8% to close at $5.12 on Tuesday.

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH)

On May 8, Biglari Holdings reported first-quarter sales of $97.481 million up from $95.035 million in the year-ago period. The company’s stock gained around 25% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $483.60

RSI Value: 72.6

72.6 BH Price Action: Shares of Biglari rose 2.5% to close at $345.47 on Tuesday.

BZ Edge Rankings: Find out where other stocks stand—explore the full comparison now.

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