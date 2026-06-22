Report Questions Valuation

Fugazi Research said FreeCast’s recent stock rally is disconnected from the company’s financial condition, arguing that CAST is “extremely overvalued” and “fundamentally of ZERO value” despite investor enthusiasm around its Starlink reseller announcement.

The report said FreeCast generated $92,909 in revenue in the quarter ended March 31, 2026, while incurring a loss of more than $4.5 million.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2026, revenue totaled $350,859, while net loss reached $10.18 million, meaning the company lost about $29 for every $1 it earned.

The company ended the quarter with $119,302 in cash, $8.12 million in total liabilities, a $205.4 million accumulated deficit, and a going-concern warning.

Fugazi also cited a $7.29 million working-capital deficit and said the company’s cash balance implied less than a week of runway at its current burn rate, absent additional financing.

Starlink Rally And Listing Structure

Fugazi said the June 18 Starlink Business reseller announcement helped fuel a sharp rally, but the agreement disclosed no contract value, minimum purchase commitment, exclusivity provision, revenue target, or signed customer.

The firm also said FreeCast’s direct listing created no lockup period for existing shareholders and did not bring meaningful operating capital into the business.

Insider Control And Dilution Risk

The report highlighted FreeCast’s reliance on CEO William Mobley and Nextelligence, saying related-party financing, preferred stock, voting control, and a material portion of reported revenue all flow through entities tied to Mobley.

Fugazi also pointed to a $50 million equity purchase agreement as a potential source of future dilution.

Broader company context remains weak, according to the report: FreeCast has minimal revenue, recurring losses, limited cash, a working-capital deficit, and an ongoing need for financing.

Fugazi concluded that recent promotional headlines changed the stock story, not the business, and said the company is more likely to keep relying on financing than create value for public shareholders.

Benzinga has reached out to the company for comment on the short report and is awaiting a response.

CAST Shares Slide Monday

CAST Price Action: FreeCast shares were down 15.74% at $6.800 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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