Top 2 Real Estate Stocks That May Plunge This Quarter

As of June 22, 2026, two stocks in the real estate sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.
Here’s the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.
RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)
- On June 18, Stifel analyst Simon Yarmak maintained Pebblebrook Hotel with a Buy and raised the price target from $18 to $20.25. The company’s stock gained around 29% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $19.60.
- RSI Value: 77.6
- PEB Price Action: Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust gained 4% to close at $19.06 on Thursday.
Curious about other BZ Edge Rankings? Click here to discover how similar stocks measure up.
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