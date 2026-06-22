Top 2 Real Estate Stocks That May Plunge This Quarter

As of June 22, 2026, two stocks in the real estate sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

Here’s the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

On June 18, Stifel analyst Simon Yarmak maintained Pebblebrook Hotel with a Buy and raised the price target from $18 to $20.25. The company’s stock gained around 29% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $19.60.

RSI Value: 77.6

77.6 PEB Price Action: Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust gained 4% to close at $19.06 on Thursday.

Curious about other BZ Edge Rankings? Click here to discover how similar stocks measure up.

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