Top 3 Materials Stocks That Are Ticking Portfolio Bombs

As of June 18, 2026, three stocks in the materials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Friedman Industries Inc (NASDAQ:FRD)

Silgan Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLGN)

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