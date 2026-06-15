Top 3 Health Care Stocks That May Collapse This Quarter

As of June 15, 2026, three stocks in the health care sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Cardinal Health, Inc (NYSE:CAH)

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Don't miss out on the full BZ Edge Rankings—compare all the key stocks now.

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