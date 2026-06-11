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Short Selling words on a ticker, financial chart
June 11, 2026 6:17 PM 3 min read

These 10 Stocks Are Getting Crushed By Short Sellers Right Now

Short sellers are piling into a wide-ranging group of names, with the latest Benzinga Pro data showing elevated bearish positioning across 10 stocks with short interest ranging from 37% to 87%.

Top 10 Most Heavily Shorted Stocks

Below are the top 10 most heavily shorted stocks (market caps above $2 billion, average 14-day volume above 5 million and free floats above 5 million) based on data from Benzinga Pro as of June 11, 2026:

Closer Look

The Louisiana-based LNG exporter, which went public in January 2025, trades at $12.75 and carries a $31.65 billion market cap. Bears have hammered the stock well off its 52-week high of $19.50.

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK), with 45.74% of float short, closed at $16.17 on Thursday.

Primo Brands Corp. (NYSE:PRMB) sits at 42.33% short interest with shares closing at $23.54.

Luxury home goods retailer RH (NYSE:RH) at 39.62% short closed at $159.82, though it remains well below its 52-week high of $257.

Investors eyeing these stocks should be cautious: Elevated short interest could send these names soaring if a positive catalyst sparks a squeeze, while bad news could send any of them into freefall.

Photo: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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