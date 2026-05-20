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Stethoscope and financial graph, healthcare business on white background.
May 20, 2026 8:48 AM 2 min read

Top 2 Health Care Stocks That May Plunge This Month

As of May 20, 2026, two stocks in the health care sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL)

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

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