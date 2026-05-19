Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
stock chart on tablet being held by hands
May 19, 2026 8:51 AM 2 min read

Top 2 Financial Stocks That Could Sink Your Portfolio This Quarter

As of May 19, 2026, two stocks in the financial sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

  • On May 13, Hanover Insurance Group announced a $700 million buyback plan. The company's stock gained around 10% over the past month and <a href=”https://www.benzinga.com/quote/THG”><em> has a 52-week high </em></a> of $199.59.
  • RSI Value: 72.7
  • THG Price Action: Shares of Hanover Insurance gained 1.5% to close at $197.54 on Monday.

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved