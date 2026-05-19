Top 2 Financial Stocks That Could Sink Your Portfolio This Quarter

As of May 19, 2026, two stocks in the financial sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

On May 13, Hanover Insurance Group announced a $700 million buyback plan. The company's stock gained around 10% over the past month and <a href=”https://www.benzinga.com/quote/THG”><em> has a 52-week high </em></a> of $199.59.

RSI Value: 72.7

72.7 THG Price Action: Shares of Hanover Insurance gained 1.5% to close at $197.54 on Monday.

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

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