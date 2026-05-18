Top 2 Energy Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff This Month

As of May 18, 2026, two stocks in the energy sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS)

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

On April 9, NGL Energy Partners announced a $100 million common unit repurchase program. The company's stock gained around 29% over the past month and <a href=”https://www.benzinga.com/quote/NGL”><em> has a 52-week high </em></a> of $17.87.

RSI Value: 78.8

78.8 NGL Price Action: Shares of NGL Energy Partners gained 2.1% to close at $17.84 on Friday.

Curious about other BZ Edge Rankings? Click here to discover how similar stocks measure up.

Photo via Shutterstock