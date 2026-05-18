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May 18, 2026 8:41 AM 1 min read

Top 2 Energy Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff This Month

As of May 18, 2026, two stocks in the energy sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS)

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

  • On April 9, NGL Energy Partners announced a $100 million common unit repurchase program. The company's stock gained around 29% over the past month and <a href=”https://www.benzinga.com/quote/NGL”><em> has a 52-week high </em></a> of $17.87.
  • RSI Value: 78.8
  • NGL Price Action: Shares of NGL Energy Partners gained 2.1% to close at $17.84 on Friday.

Curious about other BZ Edge Rankings? Click here to discover how similar stocks measure up.

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