Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Philip Morris International logo on a smartphone screen
May 15, 2026 8:53 AM 2 min read

Top 2 Defensive Stocks That May Plunge This Quarter

As of May 15, 2026, two stocks in the consumer staples sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Vita Coco Company Inc (NASDAQ:COCO)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Curious about other BZ Edge Rankings? Click here to discover how similar stocks measure up.

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved