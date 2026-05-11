Top 2 Tech And Telecom Stocks That May Plunge This Quarter

As of May 11, 2026, two stocks in the communication services sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Array Digital Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:AD)

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

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