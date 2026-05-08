Top 2 Real Estate Stocks That May Collapse This Month

As of May 8, 2026, two stocks in the real estate sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.
Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.
Sila Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:SILA)
- On May 7, Sila Realty Trust posted upbeat quarterly results. The company's stock gained around 26% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $30.63.
- RSI Value: 87.8
- SILA Price Action: Shares of Sila Realty Trust closed at $30.58 on Thursday.
- Edge Stock Ratings: 91.92 Momentum score with Value at 93.51.
Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)
Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.
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