Top 2 Materials Stocks That May Keep You Up At Night This Quarter

As of May 7, 2026, two stocks in the materials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Purecycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT)

Reliance Inc (NYSE:RS)

Don't miss out on the full BZ Edge Rankings—compare all the key stocks now.

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