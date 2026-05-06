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Seagate logo and symbol at their headquarters in Silicon Valley; Seagate Technology PLC is an American data storage company incorporated in Dublin, Ireland
May 6, 2026 9:03 AM 2 min read

Top 2 Tech Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff This Month

As of May 6, 2026, two stocks in the information technology sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Maxlinear Inc (NASDAQ:MXL)

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

Photo via Shutterstock

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