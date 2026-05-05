Top 2 Industrials Stocks You May Want To Dump This Quarter

As of May 5, 2026, two stocks in the industrials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

BZ Edge Rankings: Find out where other stocks stand—explore the full comparison now.

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