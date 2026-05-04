Top 3 Health Care Stocks That May Collapse This Month

As of May 4, 2026, three stocks in the health care sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)

Cerus Corp (NASDAQ:CERS)

Curious about other BZ Edge Rankings? Click here to discover how similar stocks measure up.

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