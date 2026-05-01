Top 2 Financial Stocks That May Plunge This Quarter

As of May 1, 2026, two stocks in the financial sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR)

Curious about other BZ Edge Rankings? Click here to discover how similar stocks measure up.

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