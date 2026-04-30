5 Overbought Tech Stocks to Sell for Profit

Wake your neighbors, it’s earnings season in America, and several of the tech sector's most prominent companies are reporting this week.

While investors are enamored with the conference calls of hyperscalers like NVIDIA and Microsoft, it's frequently the smaller companies that generate the most significant outperformance.

But knowing when to sell is even more important than knowing when to buy, and we've collected a list of 5 different lesser-known tech stocks that appear to be at the peak of their rallies.

Here are 5 high-flying tech stocks that investors should consider for profit-taking.

MaxLinear Inc.

MaxLinear's recent earnings report lends credence to this growth story: the company beat EPS and revenue projections and announced Q2 2026 guidance that exceeded market expectations. However, while AI infrastructure growth is impressive, the stock is extremely overvalued relative to its industry peers, and technical signals are pointing to an overextended rally.

The stock soared nearly 80% following its Q1 2026 earnings release, but the next day, it posted a bearish engulfing candle, a common reversal signal on a candlestick chart. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to drift deeper into Overbought territory, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator shows that wild volatility is likely to be the short-term norm.

MXL shares are up more than 200% year-to-date (YTD), so this is an ideal place for long-term shareholders to take profits.

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Texas Instruments Inc.

Despite missing revenue projections, TXN shares jumped 20% following its earnings report, a market reaction that may have been irrationally exuberant. The stock has already given up a significant portion of its post-earnings gain, and technical indicators point to further downside.

The RSI is still extended into overbought territory, and the MACD is showing signs of topping out. Texas Instruments still has strong long-term growth prospects, but the short-term metrics indicate slowing momentum and an impending pullback.

Atomera Inc.

However, the company's 2025 revenue was a paltry $65,000 (yes, thousand), and losses were estimated at $20 million. During its Q2 2025 earnings conference call, management expects to announce new licensing deals starting later this year. But revenue from these deals is likely still years away from materializing, and ups and downs along the way are inevitable for small-cap tech stocks.

A similar situation appears to be unfolding here as well, with the RSI getting overextended and the MACD showing waning momentum. Unless the company posts a blowout Q1 2026 report next week, it’s likely ATOM shares will pull back to the 50-day moving average.

Skywater Technology Inc.

But the stock is actually down 7% in the last three months, and it appears the company is being left behind by some of its larger (and more profitable) competition.

ARM Holdings PLC

However, these figures were only slightly above analysts' expectations, and the upcoming fiscal Q4 2026 release on May 6 now needs to be a blowout to justify the company's current valuation of 235 times forward earnings and 52 times sales.

ARM shares have rocketed higher in the last three months thanks to the semiconductor super rally, but the stock is starting to see fading upward momentum that often precedes a pullback. The gap left by the April 24 surge has already been filled, and shares remain well above trend. The MACD is starting to show weakening momentum, and while the RSI has receded below 70, the stock is still heavily overbought.

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