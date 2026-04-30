Top 2 Energy Stocks That Are Ticking Portfolio Bombs

As of April 30, 2026, two stocks in the energy sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.
Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.
Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR)
NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)
- On April 9, NGL Energy Partners authorized a $100 million unit buyback program. The company's stock gained around 32% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $16.37.
- RSI Value: 84.2
- NGL Price Action: Shares of NGL Energy Partners gained 3.5% to close at $16.27 on Wednesday.
Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.
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