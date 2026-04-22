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Nucor logo on smartphone screen construction site background.
April 22, 2026 8:49 AM 2 min read

Top 2 Materials Stocks That May Collapse In April

As of April 22, 2026, two stocks in the materials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD)

Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE)

  • On April 16, Wells Fargo analyst Timna Tanners maintained Nucor with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $197 to $213.. The company's stock gained around 30% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $210.16.
  • RSI Value: 82.8
  • NUE Price Action: Shares of Nucor gained 2.9% to close at $208.06 on Tuesday.

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

Photo via Shutterstock

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