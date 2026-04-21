Top 3 Tech Stocks That May Keep You Up At Night In Q2

As of April 21, 2026, three stocks in the information technology sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Maxlinear Inc (NASDAQ:MXL)

MaxLinear announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter after the close of market on Thursday, April 23. The company's stock gained around 85% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $33.14.

RSI Value: 93

93 MXL Price Action: Shares of Maxlinear gained 20.8% to close at $31.73 on Monday.

Adtran Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN)

On April 14, Evercore ISI Group analyst Irvin Liu initiated coverage on Adtran with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $18. The company's stock gained around 46% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $17.79.

RSI Value: 88.9

88.9 ADTN Price Action: Shares of Adtran rose 4% to close at $17.63 on Monday.

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

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