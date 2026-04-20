Top 2 Industrials Stocks That May Collapse In April

As of April 20, 2026, two stocks in the industrials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.
Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.
Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR)
Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI)
- On April 17, Citizens analyst Aaron Kimson maintained Pitney Bowes with a Market Outperform and raised the price target from $13 to $14. The company's stock gained around 26% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $13.11.
- RSI Value: 82.4
- PBI Price Action: Shares of Pitney Bowes gained 5.5% to close at $12.84 on Friday.
BZ Edge Rankings: Find out where other stocks stand—explore the full comparison now.
Photo via Shutterstock
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.