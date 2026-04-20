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pollution
April 20, 2026 5:46 AM 1 min read

Top 2 Industrials Stocks That May Collapse In April

As of April 20, 2026, two stocks in the industrials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR)

Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI)

  • On April 17, Citizens analyst Aaron Kimson maintained Pitney Bowes with a Market Outperform and raised the price target from $13 to $14. The company's stock gained around 26% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $13.11.
  • RSI Value: 82.4
  • PBI Price Action: Shares of Pitney Bowes gained 5.5% to close at $12.84 on Friday.

BZ Edge Rankings: Find out where other stocks stand—explore the full comparison now.

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