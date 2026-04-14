Top 2 Risk Off Stocks That Are Ticking Portfolio Bombs

As of April 14, 2026, two stocks in the consumer staples sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.
Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.
Alico Inc (NASDAQ:ALCO)
Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)
Don't miss out on the full BZ Edge Rankings—compare all the key stocks now.
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