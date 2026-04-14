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wall street
April 14, 2026 8:57 AM 2 min read

Top 2 Risk Off Stocks That Are Ticking Portfolio Bombs

As of April 14, 2026, two stocks in the consumer staples sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Alico Inc (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Don't miss out on the full BZ Edge Rankings—compare all the key stocks now.

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