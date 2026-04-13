Top 2 Consumer Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff In Q2

As of April 13, 2026, two stocks in the consumer discretionary sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.
Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.
PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)
Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)
Curious about other BZ Edge Rankings? Click here to discover how similar stocks measure up.
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