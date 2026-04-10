Top 2 Tech And Telecom Stocks That May Crash In April

As of April 10, 2026, two stocks in the communication services sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Curious about other BZ Edge Rankings? Click here to discover how similar stocks measure up.

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