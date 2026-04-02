Top 2 Industrials Stocks You May Want To Dump In Q2

As of April 2, 2026, two stocks in the industrials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.
Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.
Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC)
Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR)
- On March 27, Avis Budget Group announced that it filed a prospectus to sell up to 5 million shares. The company's stock gained around 93% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $212.81.
- RSI Value: 81.4
- CAR Price Action: Shares of Avis Budget rose 8.8% to trade at $185.00 on Thursday.
Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.
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