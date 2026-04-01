Top 2 Health Care Stocks That May Implode In April

As of April 1, 2026, two stocks in the health care sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Assertio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

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