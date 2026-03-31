Top 2 Financial Stocks That Are Ticking Portfolio Bombs

As of March 31, 2026, two stocks in the financial sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

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