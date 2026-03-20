Top 3 Tech Stocks That May Implode This Quarter

As of March 20, 2026, three stocks in the information technology sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Silvaco Group Inc (NASDAQ:SVCO)

Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN)

On March 12, TD Cowen analyst Sean O’Loughlin initiated coverage on Ciena with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $425. The company's stock gained around 21% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $416.76.

RSI Value: 78.2

78.2 CIEN Price Action: Shares of Ciena rose 7.1% to close at $412.58 on Thursday.

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN)

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