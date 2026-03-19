Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
New York Stock Exchange on the corner of Wall Street and New Street
March 19, 2026 8:49 AM 2 min read

Top 2 Industrials Stocks That Could Sink Your Portfolio This Month

As of March 19, 2026, two stocks in the industrials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Megan Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:MGN)

  • On Feb. 27, Megan Holdings announced closing of $8.3 million follow-on public offering. The company's stock gained around 91% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $8.63.
  • RSI Value: 73.4
  • MGN Price Action: Shares of Megan rose 2.9% to close at $3.89 on Wednesday.

BZ Edge Rankings: Find out where other stocks stand—explore the full comparison now.

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved