Top 2 Industrials Stocks That Could Sink Your Portfolio This Month

As of March 19, 2026, two stocks in the industrials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Megan Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:MGN)

On Feb. 27, Megan Holdings announced closing of $8.3 million follow-on public offering. The company's stock gained around 91% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $8.63.

RSI Value: 73.4

73.4 MGN Price Action: Shares of Megan rose 2.9% to close at $3.89 on Wednesday.

BZ Edge Rankings: Find out where other stocks stand—explore the full comparison now.

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