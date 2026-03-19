Top 2 Industrials Stocks That Could Sink Your Portfolio This Month

As of March 19, 2026, two stocks in the industrials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.
Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)
Megan Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:MGN)
- On Feb. 27, Megan Holdings announced closing of $8.3 million follow-on public offering. The company's stock gained around 91% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $8.63.
- RSI Value: 73.4
- MGN Price Action: Shares of Megan rose 2.9% to close at $3.89 on Wednesday.
BZ Edge Rankings: Find out where other stocks stand—explore the full comparison now.
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