Top 2 Health Care Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff This Month

As of March 18, 2026, two stocks in the health care sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Arcellx Inc (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

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