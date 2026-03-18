Top 2 Health Care Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff This Month

As of March 18, 2026, two stocks in the health care sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.
Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.
Arcellx Inc (NASDAQ:ACLX)
Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVIR)
Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.
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