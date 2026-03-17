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March 17, 2026 8:50 AM 3 min read

Top 3 Financial Stocks That May Keep You Up At Night This Quarter

As of March 17, 2026, three stocks in the financial sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CMTV)

  • On Jan. 29, Community Bancorp announced approval for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The company's stock gained around 27% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $39.98.
  • RSI Value: 74.2
  • CMTV Price Action: Shares of Community Bancorp gained 1.3% to close at $39.49 on Monday.

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

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