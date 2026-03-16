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Verified Deal Needed to Curb Iran Nuclear Ambitions
March 16, 2026 8:48 AM 2 min read

Top 2 Energy Stocks That May Plunge This Quarter

As of March 16, 2026, two stocks in the energy sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Sable Offshore Corp (NYSE:SOC)

BP PLC (NYSE:BP)

  • On March 12, Piper Sandler analyst Ryan Todd maintained BP with a Neutral and raised the price target from $44 to $47. The company's stock gained around 14% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $42.83.
  • RSI Value: 72.5
  • BP Price Action: Shares of BP rose 1.2% to close at $42.67 on Friday.

Curious about other BZ Edge Rankings? Click here to discover how similar stocks measure up.

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