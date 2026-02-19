As a trader, I’m less interested in the day-to-day noise, including gold’s recent dip below $5,000/oz, and more focused on what the charts and the data are pointing to next.

And since the Friday the 13th slide, the world’s favorite asset has not only regained its footing — it’s tilting bullish again.

In fact, as of today, a new gold pattern has started that’s gifting us multiple opportunities to profit.

And today, I’m going to show you one of my favorites.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF

When this seasonal pattern triggered, it wasn’t limited to the metal itself. Gold indexes and mining stocks began flashing buy signals as well, which is why GDX stands out here.

Gold miners tend to lag slightly behind the pattern in gold. But when they move, they can move with authority. Right now, GDX is showing a 47-day trade window with 90% historical accuracy.

And the last time this pattern failed, you have to go back to 2017:

Between now and mid-April, this window has a strong track record. Some years delivered modest gains but still finished positive, like 2018 and 2019. Other years produced much stronger moves, including a 25% run in 2016 and roughly 30% in 2022. And in just the past two years alone, the pattern delivered gains north of 20%.

Now, not every year was a home run. But consistency is what matters.

And this one checks that box.

As of writing, GDX is trading around 97, and the projected price target tied to this pattern points toward the 110 area into mid-April. That gives us a defined window and a clear objective.

The opportunity is there, with one caveat.

Managing Risk in a Fast-Moving Market

How You Structure the Trade Matters

This is where traders need to be careful.

Right now, options on gold and gold miners aren’t cheap. The market has been volatile, and when volatility rises, option prices rise with it.

In simple terms, you’re paying more today for the same contract than you would have just a few months ago.

Last summer, those same options carried much less extra cost built into them. Today, there’s a lot more “time value” baked in. And when that extra premium expands, it makes every contract more expensive.

As a buyer, that matters.

You can buy the stock. You can buy call options. But when premiums are elevated, you’re paying a higher upfront cost for that leverage.

So instead of simply buying calls and accepting that higher price tag, it makes sense to structure the trade in a way that reduces both risk and expense.

A Smarter Way to Play It

Let’s walk through a simple example.

With GDX trading near $97, the April 17, 2026, $100 calls are priced around $7.50. That means you’re risking $750 per contract.

If GDX rallies to $110, that option might only be worth about $10. So, you’re risking $750 to potentially make $250.

That’s not ideal.

So instead of buying the $100 call outright, you can pair it with a sale. Buy the $100 call and sell the $110 call against it.

If that spread costs around $3.25, your total risk drops to $325 per contract.

Now you’ve cut your capital at risk by more than half. You’ve reduced the impact of daily swings. And you still maintain upside exposure into the $110 target area.

If GDX reaches $110 by expiration, that spread can be worth $10. Risking $325 to potentially make $675 creates a far more balanced setup.

When premiums are elevated, this kind of defined-risk structure allows you to participate in the upside without overpaying for it.