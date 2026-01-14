Top 2 Risk Off Stocks That May Plunge In Q1

As of Jan. 14, 2026, two stocks in the consumer staples sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Target Corp (NYSE:TGT)

On Dec. 30, Wolfe Research analyst Spencer Hanus reiterated Target with an Underperform rating and maintained a price target of $81. The company's stock gained around 11% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $145.08.

RSI Value: 73

73 TGT Price Action: Shares of Target gained 2.4% to close at $108.63 on Tuesday.

Shares of Target gained 2.4% to close at $108.63 on Tuesday. Edge Stock Ratings: 16.81 Momentum score with Value at 85.14.

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

On Jan. 5, Raymond James analyst Olivia Tong upgraded Estee Lauder from Market Perform to Strong Buy and announced a $130 price target, while Wells Fargo analyst Christopher Carey maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $95 to $111. The company's stock gained around 14% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $119.43.

RSI Value: 72.1

72.1 EL Price Action: Shares of Estee Lauder rose 2.1% to close at $115.37 on Tuesday.

