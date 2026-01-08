Top 2 Real Estate Stocks That May Keep You Up At Night In Q1

As of Jan. 8, 2026, two stocks in the real estate sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP)

On Jan. 7, Compass announced an offering of $750 million of convertible senior notes due 2031. The company's stock gained around 12% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $12.58.

RSI Value: 80.2

80.2 COMP Price Action: Shares of Compass gained 9.3% to close at $11.84 on Wednesday.

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

On Dec. 23, Global Net Lease announced the successful closing of the sale of the McLaren Campus for £250 million at a 7.4% cash cap rate. “We’re pleased to complete the sale of the McLaren Campus, which is another important step in the continued execution of our strategic initiatives, including reducing our exposure to the automotive industry,” said Michael Weil, CEO of GNL The company's stock gained around 10% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $8.92.

RSI Value: 73.3

73.3 GNL Price Action: Shares of Global Net Lease rose 1.1% to close at $8.89 on Wednesday.

