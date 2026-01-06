Top 2 Tech Stocks That Could Sink Your Portfolio In Q1

As of Jan. 6, 2026, two stocks in the information technology sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Taiwan Semicndctr Mnufctrng Co Ltd (NYSE:TSM)

On Jan. 1, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing secured a one-year U.S. export license allowing it to import the U.S. chipmaking equipment into its China operations. The company's stock gained around 7% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $331.25.

RSI Value: 72.1

72.1 TSM Price Action: Shares of TSMC gained 0.8% to close at $322.25 on Monday.

Shares of TSMC gained 0.8% to close at $322.25 on Monday. Edge Stock Ratings: 88.80 Momentum score with Value at 33.75.

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU)

On Dec. 17, Micron reported first-quarter revenue of $13.64 billion, topping analyst estimates of $12.83 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The chip company posted adjusted earnings of $4.78 per share for the quarter, exceeding analyst estimates of $3.95 per share. "In fiscal Q1, Micron delivered record revenue and significant margin expansion at the company level and also in each of our business units," said Sanjay Mehrotra, chairman, president and CEO of Micron. The company's stock gained around 26% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $325.53.

RSI Value: 71.1

71.1 MU Price Action: Shares of Micron fell 1% to close at $312.15 on Monday.

