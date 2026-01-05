Top 2 Industrials Stocks That May Collapse In January

As of Jan. 5, 2026, two stocks in the industrials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

General Electric Co (NYSE:GE)

On Dec. 12, Citigroup analyst John Godyn initiated coverage on GE Aerospace with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $386. The company's stock gained around 13% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $320.98.

RSI Value: 71.3

71.3 GE Price Action: Shares of General Electric gained 4.1% to close at $320.75 on Friday.

Shares of General Electric gained 4.1% to close at $320.75 on Friday. Edge Stock Ratings: 92.11 Momentum score with Value at 4.67.

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

On Dec. 30, Boeing won a massive billion-dollar Pentagon contract and revealed a new warheads production deal. Boeing won an $8.6 billion contract for the F-15 Israel Program from the Pentagon after President Donald Trump met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida.. The company's stock gained around 13% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $242.69.

RSI Value: 79.9

79.9 BA Price Action: Shares of Boeing rose 4.9% to close at $227.77 on Friday.

Don't miss out on the full BZ Edge Rankings—compare all the key stocks now.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock