Top 2 Health Care Stocks That May Crash In Q1

As of Jan. 2, 2026, two stocks in the health care sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

On Dec. 24, Teva Pharmaceutical announced that S&P Global Ratings has upgraded Teva’s long-term issuer credit rating to ‘BB+’ from ‘BB’, with a stable outlook. The company's stock gained around 16% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $31.99.

RSI Value: 71.6

71.6 TEVA Price Action: Shares of Teva slipped 0.4% to close at $31.21 on Wednesday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 92.72 Momentum score with Value at 27.43.

Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS)

On Nov. 20, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) agreed to acquire cancer screening company Exact Sciences for $105 per common share, representing a total equity value of approximately $21 billion and an estimated enterprise value of $23 billion. The company's stock gained around 7% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $102.00.

RSI Value: 77.8

77.8 EXAS Price Action: Shares of Exact Sciences fell 0.3% to close at $101.56 on Wednesday.

