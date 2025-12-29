Top 2 Risk Off Stocks That May Collapse In December

As of Dec. 29, 2025, two stocks in the consumer staples sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG)

On Dec. 23, Evercore ISI Group analyst Michael Montani maintained Dollar General with an In-Line rating and raised the price target from $130 to $135. The company's stock gained around 26% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $138.46.

RSI Value: 75.3

75.3 DG Price Action: Shares of Dollar General rose 1.8% to close at $137.84 on Friday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 89.95 Momentum score with Value at 51.89.

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA)

On Oct. 7, Coffee Holding announced plans to close its Comfort Foods North Andover, Massachusetts manufacturing facility. The company's stock gained around 14% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $9.93.

RSI Value: 78.3

78.3 JVA Price Action: Shares of Coffee Holding rose 12% to close at $4.12 on Friday.

